Parents concerned over Lanier County Middle School closure due to COVID-19

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - Lanier County Middle School has closed due to a rise in COVID cases.
And some parents are outraged, they want all schools to close due to cross-contamination concerns.
“To me, I as a parent feel like my children aren’t being cared for by people who say they care about children,” said Jenn Biddle. She has kids in elementary school.
Earlier this week, Lanier County Schools closed the middle school due to a rise in COVID cases.
They said all students will do virtual learning until November 30.
Biddle says she’s concerned because the middle school shares a building with the high school and all schools share buses.
“No one has considered cross-contamination, siblings of the middle school students, whose siblings go to elementary, primary, and high school. You don’t count the neighbors who other kids are playing with. We live in a very small town,” said Biddle.
Biddle took her concerns to the school district’s Facebook page. A lot of people agreed with her on the post.
She says other parents are angry and worried. Biddle also says parents that have kids in both middle and high school are concerned.
“Honestly, schools are supposed to care about families, care about children, so close it all down. Let’s save some people. We just had a teacher who almost died, a wonderful teacher. That should’ve said something to them,” said Biddle.
Biddle says she wants buses and schools sanitized. Students should all quarantine for 14 days and do online learning in the meantime.
She also claims the school board doesn’t give parents specifics on cleaning protocols.
They are just told it’s being sanitized. She also feels much information about the schools and COVID isn’t given out.
We made multiple phone calls to the school board’s superintendent for comment on the matter but did not hear back.
