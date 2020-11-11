Organizers come together to provide community Thanksgiving dinner in downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several organizations are coming together to feed the Albany community this Thanksgiving season.
Our Kids, Our Future LLC., along with the John-Trell Foundation and One Albany, are hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 25.
It will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., in the Fit Nation parking area in downtown Albany, at 110 N. Washington Street.
Organizers say 500 hot meals will be provided. The event will also be contactless for COVID-safety reasons.
To donate, sponsor or volunteer, call (678) 631-8178.
