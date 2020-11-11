National Signing Day arrives for several south Georgia athletes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - November 11 is an important day for many high school athletes.
It’s the first day of the early signing period for any sport outside of football.
And many of our areas best made the most of that opportunity.
Early County’s Makayla Timpson signed with Florida State University’s basketball program.
The four-star forward is a longtime Seminoles commit and the 48th overall player in the 2021 class.
She’s averaged over 20 points per game in her high school career and she is excited to be heading to Tallahassee next year.
Bainbridge’s Lexie Delbrey signed with the Univeristy of Florida’s softball program.
Delbrey is a top pitcher in the state and helped lead the Bearcats to the quarterfinals.
Crisp County’s Megan Bloodworth signed with the Univeristy of Alabama’s softball program.
Bloodworth hit over 600 at the plate her senior season, belting 15 home runs, and helped lead the Cougars to a spot in the Elite Eight
The Brookwood Warriors had two stars sign with the college of their choice.
Jack Boltja will continue his golfing career with Georgia Southern.
Jacob Lauderdale signed with Coastal Carolina to pursue his baseball career.
