Moultrie holds downtown retail events

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The holiday may look a bit different this year, but the city of Moultrie is still supporting their businesses this Christmas.
Owner of Dustmade, Anna Edwards, said it’s exciting to see their local businesses supported through a different time.
The city is set to have seven events from November 14 through December 18.
Edwards said they’re even more excited to be involved in these upcoming events this year.
“We have sidewalk sales, we have sip and shops, we have lights, lights, lights. So even though some of those events look different this year, our Downtown Moultrie Association has worked really really hard to ensure that they’re still special and based on tradition and founded on the things that we’re built on as a community," said Edwards.
Edwards said the city has continued to do a great job in supporting businesses downtown.
They encourage shoppers to social distance and wear a mask.
