More rain then drier and cooler

Rain likely overnight as a cold front slides east and Eta moves inland over north-central Florida. Showers gradually taper off Thursday as the front moves through ushering in slightly cooler and drier air. That brings much nicer conditions for the weekend. Tons of sunshine and not as humid.
Rain likely overnight as a cold front slides east and Eta moves inland over north-central Florida. Showers gradually taper off Thursday as the front moves through ushering in slightly cooler and drier air. That brings much nicer conditions for the weekend. Tons of sunshine and not as humid.
In the tropics, Eta is closing in on second landfall across the sunshine state along the west coast early Thursday. Eta tracks inland with threats of heavy rain and severe storms. Also, Tropical Storm Theta is in the northeast Atlantic moving west toward Portugal. And there’s an area of interest in the Caribbean which has a high probability of tropical development the next 5 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB-TV. All rights reserved.