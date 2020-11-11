Lowndes High exceeds state average graduation rate

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes High School has exceeded the state average graduation rate again, exceeding 90 percent for the fourth consecutive year.
Lowndes High School’s Class of 2020 graduation rate is 94.1 percent, well above the state’s average at 83.8 percent.
In 2020, with an enrollment of approximately 3,000, Lowndes High was the 10th largest high school in the state.
And of those 10 schools, Lowndes High School achieved the second-highest graduation rate.
