Editorial: Stand with us to honor the veterans, past and present

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Please stop for just a moment and think: where would we be without our past?
There has been a ton of anxiety and raw emotions in 2020. But, one thing we have been able to do is to be glad and proud we live in this great country.
We still have this great country. We still live freely and we still feel safe each night because of the sacrifices of our veterans.
Today, remember, reflect, thank and be proud of the sacrifice of our military men and women.
They served and dedicated a period of their life — if not the ultimate sacrifice — their entire life, for our freedoms.
Because of our veterans and United States military, we will continue to be The United States of America.
I’ll stand and support our veterans. They are, what I call, “a great American!”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.