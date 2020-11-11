Deerfield-Windsor hosts veterans, inspires new generation of service men and women

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For fifth-grader, Whitt Rushton, he’s wanted to be in the armed forces since he was 6.
He says his best friend’s dad played a major role in that decision.
“Ernie Anderson, Lieutenant Colonel Jon Anderson’s son, is one of my greatest friends. I thought it’d be a good thing if I wanted to be in the military to serve our country and show what we can do for our country," said Whitt.
Lieutenant Colonel Jon Anderson has served for the past 18 years in the U.S. Army.
He’s the brother-in-law of WALB’s General Manager and Vice President, Bruce Austin.
Anderson is now back in south Georgia to serve for the next two years.
He took the time to speak to and motivate students at Deerfield-Windsor’s lower campus.
“I’ve never spoken at a Veterans Day Program, but both my kids, Ernie and Ellen Anderson go to Deerfield-Windsor, so the teachers asked me to just come and share with them a little about Veterans Day, so I’m happy to do it," said Lt. Colonel Anderson.
During that presentation, Lt. Colonel Anderson shared some of the attributes that make a good veteran.
“It doesn’t matter where you’re born, or what you know what religion you are or what you know what gender you are what race you are, you can succeed in this country. Just as Mr. Lowe talked about, we have freedom in this country so if you have the right ambitions, you’ll be able to succeed in this world. Don’t let anybody hold you back."
Whitt said the program was inspiring and reminded him of the reasons why he wants to serve his country in the future.
“I think it’d be a great thing to be in the military because you serve your country and you’re risking your life, to help your friends, and the people that you know, to live in this country to be free as they are right now," said Whitt.
Wednesday was the second day of Deerfield’s Veterans Day program.
Tuesday, the upper school students heard from Officer Colie Young.
He’s a Marine veteran of seven years who recently retired as Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany’s Communication Strategy and Operations Officer.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.