Albany election leaders explain Secretary of State’s latest decisions

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Elections Board called a special called meeting to discuss changes to runoffs in the Peach State.
Rather than voting for Public Service Commissioner on December 1, and voting for senators on January 5, the elections will be combined.
“With that, under my powers under the health emergency, I am moving the date of the December 1st election to coincide with the federal runoff on January 5th. This will protect the integrity of both elections, and make for better administration. It will have the added benefit of saving taxpayers millions of dollars," said Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger.
According to Dougherty County Elections Supervisor, Ginger Nickerson, any registered voter can vote in the combined runoff, even if they didn’t participate in the general election.
The last day to register to participate is December 7.
Registered voters will be able to utilize absentee ballots and drop boxes for the January race.
“As soon as we get our ballots printed and mailed out, the drop boxes will be come back out. We do have the four locations: Downtown Albany Government Center, Eastside Tallulah Massey Library, the Northwest Library, and the Southside Library," said Nickerson.
She said it’s easy to request an absentee ballot for the January election.
“The state has already opened up the absentee request portal on their page, so you can go online already and request a ballot for January 5th. That is open now,” said Nickerson.
If you don’t want to vote absentee, you do have other options.
“There will be advanced voting in-person that will begin on December 14-January 1. There will be some dates that will not be open in between because of holidays and our office will be closed. But it gives us time, and like I said, it will allow our voters to register or make any changes so they will still be eligible to vote January 5," said Nickerson.
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is also calling for a full hand recount for presidential election results in Georgia.
The process is set to begin by the end of the week could, and take until November 20.
Due to the margin of votes between candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump were so close. Just about 14,000 votes in the peach state.
Nickerson says this is uncharted territory.
“Because this is our new equipment, this will be the first recount with this new equipment. Recounts are not automatic. So we’ll wait on our director from the state on who requested it, when our deadlines are, and what we’re supposed to do,” said Nickerson.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.