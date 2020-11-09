Food giveaway set for Cordele

Second Harvest is holding a Manna Food Pantry give away (Source: WALB)
By Dave Miller | October 13, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT - Updated February 15 at 9:13 AM

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Northern Heights Baptist Church is offering a food and prayer event.

The location is 1102 East 8th Ave. Cordele, on Saturday, February  27, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until all food and is given out

It starts Saturday morning at 8:30. (Source: WALB)

You must be present to receive food, one box per family, and you must show a picture ID.

USDA Income Guidelines apply, and you must be at least 18. Equal Opportunity Provider.

For more information contact Jerry Johnson at 229-276-0087, email , or any member of N.H.B.C.

‘First Come First Served,’ on Saturday, February  27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.

