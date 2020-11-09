Food giveaway set for Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Northern Heights Baptist Church is offering a food and prayer event.
The location is 1102 East 8th Ave. Cordele, on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until all food and is given out
You must be present to receive food, one box per family, and you must show a picture ID.
USDA Income Guidelines apply, and you must be at least 18. Equal Opportunity Provider.
For more information contact Jerry Johnson at 229-276-0087, email , or any member of N.H.B.C.
‘First Come First Served,’ on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
