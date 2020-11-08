Trebek remembered for grace that elevated him above TV host

FILE - This May 5, 2019, file photo shows Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Chris Pizzello)
By Associated Press | November 8, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 6:26 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Trebek never pretended to have all the answers, but the “Jeopardy!” host became an inspiration and solace to Americans who otherwise are at odds with each other.

He looked and sounded the part of a senior statesman, impeccably suited and groomed and with an authoritative voice any politician would crave.

He commanded his turf -the quiz show’s stage — but refused to overshadow the brainy contestants who passed through during his long run.

And when he faced the challenge of pancreatic cancer, which claimed his life Sunday at 80, he was honest, optimistic and graceful.

Trebek died at his Los Angeles home, surrounded by family and friends, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said.

