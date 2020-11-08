Former U.S. President George W. Bush congratulates Biden and Harris

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, released a statement on Twitter Sunday morning congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden.
In his statement, Bush says he called Biden and thanked him for his “patriotic” message Saturday night. Bush also called Harris to congratulate her on her “historic election to the vice presidency.”
He also states he congratulated President Trump and his supporters for a “hard-fought campaign."
