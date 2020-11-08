The Cool Place partners with Phoebe Foundation for ‘Extra Life’ event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of gamers gathered Saturday in Albany to play, compete, and also support a good cause.
Passionate gamers looking for competition and casual players just looking to kick back can agree that playing the games they love to support a good cause isn’t a bad way to spend their weekend.
At The Cool Place in the Albany Mall, gamers did just that as part of the national “Extra Life” movement.
The store partnered with the Phoebe Foundation to raise funds for a new NICU ambulance.
Halim Slaton, owner of The Cool Place, says passionate players make an event like this possible.
“All of them are doing one of their biggest passions whether it’s a hobby that they’re playing or a game that they’re playing it’s all going towards a good cause,” Slaton said.
One of the competitive events held was a tournament of the roleplaying game Warhammer 40K.
Players from around Georgia and the Southeast came to compete.
Tournament Organizer Robert Demings says competitors were eager to support the community.
“We were able to raise in the first hour or so $425 dollars that’s gonna go straight to Phoebe.”
Slaton says the number of people willing to support an important cause makes the tireless planning of this fundraiser worth it.
“Seeing this many people really gives us the drive it really lets us know that this is all worth it. A lot of people, we couldn’t do this without the support of our community.”
