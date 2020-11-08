Albany Museum of Art wraps up ‘Chalk Fest’ kickoff weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite a smaller venue due to the pandemic, the Albany Museum of Art’s Chalk Fest kickoff weekend still saw tremendous support from the community.
Precautions to keep attendees safe included hosting the event at Pretoria Fields in downtown Albany, as opposed to a large public gathering in the streets.
The museum’s executive director, Andy Wulf, says the changes to this year’s event have been well received.
“It’s really about taking precautions but still having fun and I think people are understanding that,” Wulf said.
Starting Monday, kids can submit their chalk art to the museum online as part of this year’s Chalk Fest contest.
