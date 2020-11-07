Woman arrested after shooting in Lee Co. Dollar General

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One woman has been arrested after another woman was shot in a Dollar General in Lee County on Saturday, according to Lee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.
It happened at the store on Highway 82, near North Doublegate around 11:40 a.m.
Harris said two women got into an altercation with one another inside the store then Charlene Joffrion, 36, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the arm.
The chief deputy said the two women have a history of prior altercations.
Both women left the scene and the victim went to Phoebe.
Joffrion was found and arrested near Dyes Heating and Cooling.
She is being charged with one count of aggravated assault, according to Harris.
