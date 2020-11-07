Scam Alert: COVID-19 study scam promising big bucks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people not to fall for fake coronavirus studies. According to the BBB, scammers are sending out text messages, emails, social media messages promoting fake clinical trials.
The messages claim the study pays upwards of a thousand dollars. All you have to do is click on the link to take part.
Once you click on the link however, the BBB says malware will download onto your computer or mobile device. Scammers use the malware to access your usernames, passwords and other personal information.
Even if the link takes you to a website, it may not be a real clinical trial.
Be aware if they ask for personal information like government ID or bank account numbers. The BBB explains that real medical researchers would never ask for that kind of info during a screening.
For more information from the BBB on this scam, click or tap here.
