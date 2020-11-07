Insurance company ends agreement with Colquitt Regional Medical Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Anthem BCBS of Georgia recently announced it will not be including Colquitt Regional Medical Center in its coverage for several plans purchased on the Healthcare MarketPlace Exchange, also referred to as the Affordable Care Act plans.
Patients with Anthem BCBS Pathway, Pathway X, Enhanced Pathway, and Enhanced Pathway X Healthcare MarketPlace Exchange insurance plans will be impacted by this change, according to a release.
Health officials from Colquitt Regional said that Anthem would be terminating its contract with the hospital effective Jan. 1, 2021.
In addition to Colquitt Regional, Anthem also terminated contracts with all Archbold Health System hospitals and a number of other hospitals in rural communities.
Patients will continue to be in-network at Colquitt Regional until Dec. 31, 2020.
There are two in-network options available for patients utilizing the Healthcare Marketplace Exchange to purchase healthcare insurance coverage. Ambetter Health Plan and Alliant Health Plan have both signed contracts with Colquitt Regional.
“Having Anthem BCBS turn their back on patients who live in rural communities is very unfortunate,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “We appreciate that Ambetter and Alliant are willing to work with us so that our patients who rely on the Healthcare Marketplace Exchange are still able to receive healthcare locally.”
For Healthcare Marketplace Exchange participants, open enrollment begins Nov. 1, and ends on Dec. 15, for coverage that will begin on Jan. 1, 2021.
Beginning Jan. 1, Colquitt Regional hospitals and physicians will still treat members of the Anthem BCBS Exchange health plans if authorized, but members may have a higher out-of-pocket cost when using an out-of-network provider, according to a release from the hospital.
