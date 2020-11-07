Game of the Week: Lowndes @ Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Week 10 brings us another battle of goliaths and a pretty important match-up in Region 1, 7-A.
Lowndes traveled to Moultrie to take on Colquitt County.
Two teams set to enter unbeaten with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the region.
Since 2014, the region winner has come from this match-up every single year and there is a reason this matchup is circled on the calendar every single year.
This rivalry dates back to the late 1970′s, the Vikings took this matchup one year ago but over the last decade the Packers have taken all but three games.
For head coaches Jamey DuBose and Justin Rogers, this is one you want to have but it’s not a game these two haven’t seen before.
“You know I’m not going to take anything away from Colquitt County, they are a very good team just like these other teams,” said DuBose. “But again, our guys have been down this road, we’ve heard the words hey coach, this is a big game, we’ve been there, seen it, we’ve just got to do what we’ve done all year, go worry about Lowndes football.”
“You always control your own destiny, you just don’t want to make those mistakes so you just continue to harp on that, you still keep it about yourselves, even though it’s a big time game and it’s very important, it’s all about you and handling your business,” said Rogers. “You know the fans that are in there are going to be rabid and they are fired up, Packers fans, they’ll be loud, so it’ll be a great time playing that game at home, I know last year it was at the concrete palace and it’s an intimidating place as well.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30pm from Mack Tharpe Stadium.
