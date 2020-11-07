Albany Museum of Art kicks off annual Chalk Fest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art is kicking off its annual Chalk Fest this weekend.
The museum is teaming up with Pretoria Fields in Downtown Albany to host a smaller version of the event this year that will last the rest of the month of November as opposed to just one day like previous years.
Executive Director of the Albany Museum of Art Andrew Wulf says despite this year’s obstacles they hope to provide art and fun for the people of Albany.
“The art is available to all. We have boxes of chalk and sidewalk chalk for everyone. There’s plenty of space to create and have fun and it’s a really good time," Wulf said.
Chalkfest continues Sunday afternoon at Pretoria Fields.
