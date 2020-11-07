Albany leaders react to presidential election results

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Albany, people gathered to recognize Joe Biden for being named President-elect of the United States.
Community representatives, leaders, and activist groups met to praise the high numbers of voter turnout in Southwest Georgia for this year’s election.
Albany City Commissioner for Ward 6 Demetrius Young says he’s proud so many people made the effort to have their voices heard.
“This is a moment to be proud in Albany and Dougherty County that these things were just, you know, we had every obstacle that we felt like we could have had but we still turned out to vote in record numbers and we should be proud here in Southwest Georgia," Young said.
Young also thanked election officials for their hard work making sure people had a safe way to vote.
