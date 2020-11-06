Weekend brings more clouds than rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A canopy of clouds and a bit breezy with warm upper 70s low 80s this afternoon. Clouds dominate through the weekend with only a slight chance for a few passing showers. An easterly breeze holds into next week.
Early week brings rain chances back with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Above average temperatures hold with highs low-mid 80s and lows upper 60s low 70s.
In the tropics, Eta has moved into the western Caribbean where it’s expected to strengthen to a tropical storm. Over the weekend Eta tracks across Cuba then south Florida into early week. Heavy rain and flashing flooding are expected in its path. The cone of uncertainty shifts into the eastern Gulf of Mexico however it’s still too early for any potential impacts across SGA. Stay tuned for updates.
