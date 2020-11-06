Thomasville officers train on less-lethal options

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville police officers were trained on using less-lethal options this week.
Officers at the Thomasville Police Department are trained year-round so they’re ready to respond to multiple scenarios.
“We are being trained and we are continually working on honing skills and making sure that we know what the proper procedures are for everything," said Public Information Officer Corporal Crystal Parker.
Trainings like shotgun and rifle qualifications, defensive tactics, and use of force are just some of what Parker said is essential to being in law enforcement.
While those just scratch the surface on all the training they do, they also make sure to go over less-lethal options, which they learned about recently.
“We learned about the pepper ball gun as well as the beanbag shotgun. You don’t even have to actually hit the person with it. That’s the coolest thing about the pepper ball gun. You can just hit something nearby, and the cloud will have an effect on them," explained Parker.
Parker said this can help keep people out of an area or with locating a suspect.
It can also be good to use on a suspect if they’re being combative.
“It’ll give you a moment to get hands on them without them being able to harm you. It also has a lot of other applications. I know in many jails and correctional facilities, they love those for clearing out the prison yards, you know if there’s big fights going on and things like that," said Parker.
The pepper ball gun gives officers an opportunity to neutralize a situation without having to use deadly force.
While not every situation may allow for less-lethal options, Parker says it important they have these resources available anyway.
“Number one goal is preserving human life. If we can use a less-lethal option, we’ll certainly do that," said Parker.
These options are labeled by color so there’s no mix-up.
