Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 wanted men
The Thomas County Sheriff's Office is looking for Ricky Davis, Jr. and Anthony Akery. (Source: Thomas County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team | November 6, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 2:51 PM

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two wanted men.

Ricky Davis, Jr. is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.

Anthony Akery is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, robbery and probation violation.

The sheriff’s office said there is a reward for the arrest of both men.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either man is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3315 or Thomas County Dispatch at (229) 225-4151.

