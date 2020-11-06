Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 2 wanted men

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two wanted men.
Ricky Davis, Jr. is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
Anthony Akery is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, robbery and probation violation.
The sheriff’s office said there is a reward for the arrest of both men.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either man is asked to call the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3315 or Thomas County Dispatch at (229) 225-4151.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.