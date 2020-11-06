Phoebe reports latest weekly COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe health system’s top official said while the system’s COVID-19 numbers have generally remained steady, Phoebe is entering another significant and possibly dangerous fight in the COVID-19 battle.
On Friday, the hospital system released its latest weekly COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 34
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 5
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,361
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 162
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 42
“This week, we continued to assist smaller hospitals in south Georgia by accepting more COVID-19 patient transfers. As of Friday morning, 12 of our system’s 39 hospitalized COVID-19 patients were from communities outside our service area. While our numbers of COVID-19 tests, positive results and hospitalizations generally have remained steady, we are entering another significant and potentially dangerous stage of our COVID-19 fight," said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president.
Steiner said this has been a record-setting week for new COVID-19 cases nationwide, “as the virus spreads rapidly in many areas where cold weather has arrived.”
“Once cooler weather comes to southwest Georgia, and we begin to spend more time indoors, the risk for virus transmission will rise,” Steiner said. “We need to remember to wear our masks and avoid close contact with others to evade the significant increase in cases many parts of the country are enduring right now.”
