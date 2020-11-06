Philema Animal Hospital to host 'Adoption Day’ Saturday

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One animal hospital is spending this weekend helping shelter dogs find new homes.
Right now, a lot of us could probably use a new friend, and this weekend the folks at Philema Animal Hospital in Leesburg are here to help with just that.
Philema Animal Hospital, at 1491 Philema Road, is just finishing renovations on its newly upgraded facility. On Saturday, this new building will be filled with rescue dogs and families looking to give them new homes.
Dr. Ken Greene, owner of the animal hospital, says they’ve partnered with a few organizations to make this adoption day possible.
“We’re assisting Lee County Animal Shelter and Lake Blackshear Dog Rescue in trying to find forever homes for their pets in need.”
Another organization that will be helping out is the Terrell Academy Key Club, whose Vice President, Mia Austin, says her love for animals makes volunteering for an event like this special.
“Growing up animals have always held a special place in my heart. Working at Philema Animal Hospital and seeing all the key club members that are so excited to help donate their time to help these animals find their forever homes is just so amazing to me," said Austin.
With the number of dogs expected to be up for adoption on Saturday, Dr. Greene says Philema’s upgraded facility will be a major help.
“Our larger facilities allow that we have tremendous more room as far as the ability to bathe and groom pets,” Dr. Greene said.
If you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your family, stop by Philema Animal Hospital on Saturday between 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
