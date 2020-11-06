Man wanted in 3 Valdosta hotel armed robberies; considered armed and dangerous

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted in connection to three separate armed robberies at the same hotel, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Steve Vincent Major, 49, is wanted in connection to the robberies that happened at the Hilton Garden Inn, three separate times.
He is wanted on four counts of armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
The incidents:
The robberies happened in July, September and on Nov. 3.
During the first robbery, the victim told police that a man came to the business and grabbed money from the cash register.
“The offender then took the victim from the business against his will, while producing a firearm and demanding property from him,” VPD officials said of the first incident.
During the September incident, the victim told police that a man with a gun demanded money.
During the most recent incident, the victim told police that a man pointed a gun at her and demanded money.
“The offender then forced the victim to leave the business with him,” VPD officials said of the incident. “The victim was able to get out of the offender’s car and flee on foot.”
Police said no injuries were reported in any of the incidents.
Police said Major is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on Major’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
