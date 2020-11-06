Community hot spot clean up set for Saturday in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -The City of Valdosta will host a “Love Where You Live” Community Hot Spot clean up on Saturday.
The goal for this event is not only to keep the area beautiful but help keep the environment clean and wildlife safe.
“Pretty much cleaning up the area so that these people can love where they live, and that’s what we want them to do. We want them to love where they live and we want them to, afterward, keep it up, keep the trash picked up,” said Teresa Turner, the community sustainability coordinator for Valdosta.
On Saturday, the city and volunteers will be helping clean up neighborhoods between River Street and Hill Avenue, from N. Oak Street to St. Augustine Road.
These cleanups happen every few months. But this year, due to COVID, some were put on hold.
“As you can see behind us, that used to be an empty lot back there. People come by, there’s an empty lot, they throw trash and they don’t take care of it. They won’t cut the grass and it’s just kind of just sitting there and if we don’t have these cleanups, then they go out and people will just throw trash on them, beer cans, beer bottles, just everyday trash,” said Turner.
Turner says these cleanups give the people the initiative to get out and do it.
Not only do they help keep the area clean, but it helps the environment and wildlife.
To prepare, Turner tells me they ride around different communities and pick out the spots that need it the most.
Then different city departments meet to decide on a plan.
This week, city marshals visited some areas for the cleanup and told residents to gather bulk trash items and place by the road.
Volunteers will be helping to dispose of it.
“Let’s love where we live, let’s make Valdosta beautiful and that’s our whole intention,” said Turner.
Everyone is encouraged to come out on Saturday and volunteer.
You can sign up on the city’s website, or register the day of.
The team will be meeting on a vacant lot on the corner of Floyd and Summerlin streets.
The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to noon.
