Calhoun State Prison officer arrested after smuggling meth into prison

CALHOUN CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Calhoun State Prison correctional officer has been arrested after law enforcement says she tried to smuggle methamphetamine into the prison inside her feminine pad.
Calhoun County Sheriff’s officials said Sequoia Carroll was arrested Wednesday at the prison, where she was still a cadet in training.
Investigators say she had meth hidden inside a feminine pad she was wearing.
She is being charged with violation of oath by a public officer, possession of meth with intent to distribute, and crossing guard lines with drugs.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.