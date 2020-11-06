BPS responds to structure fire

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Fire crews in Bainbridge worked to stop a structure fire with visible flames on Friday, according to a Facebook post by Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
It happened on Burgess Street.
BPS said the resident was not at home at the time of the fire.
The cause is still unknown.
Mutual aid was provided by Decatur County Fire & Rescue, as well as several area volunteer firefighters.
BPS Fire Chief Doyle Welch also wanted to give his appreciation to Georgia Power for their quick response to the scene.
