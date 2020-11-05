Water system improvements coming to parts of Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Better water pressure and overall better water quality for Sylvester residents is on the minds of city leaders.
The city just received a Community Development Block Grant for water system improvements.
That grant will be used on Seabrook Drive and surrounding areas. City leaders said this will repair mains and increase water pressure in the area.
Officials said the repairs are not just to increase water quality but city leaders also wanted to keep economic factors in mind as Seabrook Drive is considered an industrial park for Sylvester.
“In your industrial park, you wanna have as much available water capacity as you have to serve that economic park. Whether the businesses want to expand or increase so you want to have that water capacity available,” said City Manager Autron Hayes.
Hayes said lines in the area are older and inadequate.
Those who live in the Seabrook Drive area should expect road construction to start soon.
Hayes said residents should expect it to begin in the next 30 to 60 days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.