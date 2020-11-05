'The people of Thomas Co. have been exceptionally good to me’: Carlton Powell re-elected to 13th term as sheriff

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Carlton Powell will continue as the sheriff of Thomas County for the next four years.
He said there are a few reasons behind his success.
The top lawman for 44 years In Thomas County, Powell said he feels good about the way they’ve been able to operate.
“Most people want good law enforcement. They want to feel safe," said Powell.
Powell said his secret to success is making sure people feel comfortable walking down the street and keeping an open door policy.
“Anybody can come in to see me about any problem they got. If I can help them with it, I’m going to. It’s my people, my personnel. They make me aware of what the situation is, and they get out and see if they can address it," said Powell.
So far, Powell thinks they’ve had a good relationship with the people of Thomas County.
The longtime sheriff said the community has a lot to do with the good operation they’ve got going, and stay focused on their concerns.
“That’s the only way you can be successful, is have a good clientele to work with," said Powell.
He said a lot has changed over the years, from about five to six people on his staff, to now having many more.
Other changes include the types of calls they respond to.
“Right now, it’s cybercrime, and teams who embezzle people out of their money. We’re having a lot more cases of child abuse and things of that order. The crime has changed, we’ve had to change with it," said Powell.
Drugs have been a problem for years in Thomas County, which the sheriff said they’re doing their best to stay on top of.
Moving forward though, Powell said he and his staff will sit down in the next few days to look at their past work, as well as any possible situations that may arise.
“Day by day, we try to adjust to whatever the concerns are, and you never know what that’s going to be in a community. The people of Thomas County have been exceptionally good to me, and the people that work for me here," said Powell.
Powell extended a thank you to the people of Thomas County for allowing them to continue serving.
