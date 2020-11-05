Terrell Co. Sheriff reacts to re-election

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - John Bowens has been the sheriff of Terrell County for nearly three decades.
After winning re-election Tuesday, he says he’s ready to continue serving the community.
Bowens defeated James Driver on this year’s ballot to remain sheriff.
Bowens says it’s his duty to serve all people of Terrell County, regardless of who they voted for.
“I’m the sheriff for all people in Terrell County, not just some of them, so I’ll do just as much for the ones who didn’t support me as the ones that did," Bowens said.
Sheriff Bowens also said his main goal going forward is increasing pay for his deputies.
