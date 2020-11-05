3 teens in custody for Albany car theft

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three teens are in custody following a Thursday stolen car incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
On Thursday, a 2015 Kia Optima was reported stolen in the 800 block of South Maple Street around 1:30 a.m.
Police said a neighbor’s camera caught three men getting into the car and drove off.
The car was spotted in the 200 block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard.
An APD patrol officer tried to stop the car. The stolen car hit the officer’s vehicle before it crashed on nearby railroad tracks, according to APD.
The suspects ran from police and two of them were taken into custody. The third was later found and taken into custody, according to APD.
Police said the crash incident and related charges were turned over to APD’s Uniform/Patrol Division and the Georgia State Patrol.
