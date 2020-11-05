Next 2 Monroe High football games canceled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two Monroe High School football games have been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case, according to the Dougherty County School System (DCSS).
Monroe’s Friday game against Dougherty High School and the Nov. 13 game against Westover High School has been canceled.
“The case was disclosed Wednesday afternoon,” DCSS officials said in a release. “As a result, and based on the advice of public health officials, all student-athletes and coaches have been quarantined. All football activities for Monroe have been canceled during the quarantine period.”
The school system said online tickets will be refunded automatically by GoFan in the coming days.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.