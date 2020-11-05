More clouds than rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some sunshine but more clouds with warm upper 70s this afternoon. Much milder and staying mostly dry with only a slight chance of rain through the weekend. Highs reach upper 70s low 80s with lows upper 50s to around 70 the next 7 day. Rain chances rise into the middle of next week.
In the tropics, Eta continues tracking over Central America with life threatening rain and flash flooding. The forecast moves Eta into the western Caribbean Friday where it’ll intensify becoming a tropical storm as it moves toward Cuba. Florida is next in line as Eta churns north-northwest. The 5-day cone of uncertainty includes the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Beyond that, the track remains uncertain.
