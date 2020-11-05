Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing since mid Oct.

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Troy Dale Williams, who has been missing since Oct. 11.
Williams is 22-years-old, 6′0, weighs about 220 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff’s office said Williams has been missing from Lee County since Oct. 11, but his vehicle was found in Santa Rosa, N.M. on Nov. 1 and that he was also last seen on Nov. 1 in the Amarillo, Texas area.
Williams is unable to explain where he lives and where he is going, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. They also said that Williams has no means of money and may be on foot.
Anyone who may have any information on Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim Unit at (229) 759-6012.
