Former Terrell Co. superintendent elected Dawson mayor

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man, who was the superintendent of Terrell County Schools for 25 years will soon move into Dawson’s City Hall.
On Tuesday, Robert Aaron was elected as Dawson’s newest mayor, defeating incumbent Ada Mclntyre.
He won the election in a walk, by claiming 65 percent of the votes.
"It feels real good. I think that part of that is the voters realized that as superintendent of the schools, they were pretty much satisfied with the job that I have done, and the other thing, my name is out there all of the time. We’re actually doing things in the community and we’re actually addressing the community,” said Aaron.
Once in office, Aaron said he wants to work on infrastructure and the city’s water system.
He said repairing roads and streets within the city are important along with making sure other city leaders and himself are all on the same page when it comes to improving Dawson and the lives of those that live within it.
The two-year term will start on Jan. 1.
