First judge of Georgia’s Statewide Business Court visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The first judge of Georgia’s statewide business court visited Albany on Thursday.
Walter Davis spoke about the benefits the new court can have for businesses around the state.
They began taking cases in August.
The court was created to handle business disputes exceeding $500,000.
Davis says the creation of the special court could encourage more businesses to come to the Peach State.
“Businesses who may want to come to Georgia to do business, which has been the number one place to do business in the country for I think eight years running now, that for those businesses that want to come here they know if they get in a dispute, they’re gonna get a fair shot to have that dispute resolved," Davis said.
The court is the first new statewide court created in Georgia in 114 years.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.