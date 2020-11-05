Elementary teacher gets surprise from community after COVID recovery

LAKELAND, Ga. (WALB) - People in Lanier County lined the streets Thursday morning to show support and welcome back home one of their school teachers.
“I just say God was on my side, he was with me through it all and that’s who I give credit to,” said Jenna Bolling.
Jenna Bolling is a wife and mother of two boys. After about two months of battling COVID, she is finally reunited with her family and able to go home.
Bolling tells us it’s been a long journey and it all started August 22, when she found out she was sick.
“Jenna was 25 weeks pregnant healthy, her and baby were very healthy before COVID. This would be her third son. But we realized that God chose Bryson and left us with Jenna, left her here,” said Jessica Mullis, Jenna’s sister.
Everyone in Bolling’s household got sick as well during the same time. She said she thought she was going to beat it quick like they all did, but things took a turn.
Bolling’s condition worsened.
Eventually, she was put on a ventilator in ICU at South Georgia Medical Center.
After exploring all options, the physicians at SGMC encouraged her husband to transfer her to Shands in Gainesville, Fla., and try ECMO as a last resort to save her life.
“For us not to be able to see our daughter since August until like mid-October, before we even got to see her. It’s been hard. We would go to Gainesville every week and form a circle of our family and we would pray for Jenna,” said Jane Sirmanas, Jenna’s mother.
The ECMO machine acted as her lungs in order to let her lungs heal. After spending weeks in ICU at Shands, she was finally well enough to transfer back to SGMC for IP Rehab.
There, she had to re-learn daily tasks like walking and taking a shower without assistance.
“Trying to stay positive, keep a positive attitude and prayer,” said Bolling.
Bolling’s family has shared her story on social media and have had people from all around the world reach out and pray for her recovery.
Dr. Brian Dawson tells us she was a symbol of hope at the hospital.
Bolling is a first-grade teacher at Lanier County Primary school.
On Thursday, students, teachers and community members lined up the streets to welcome her back.
“It’s been awesome to see our community come together and rally around her and her family and just show how much she means to us,” said Holly Browning, Jenna’s coworker.
“It’s amazing to see how much she’s impacted us. We’ve really missed her and we’re so glad she’s home,” said Ashley Schade, another coworker.
Bolling says she doesn’t know what the future holds but God has a plan for her.
She says her goal is to fully recover and return to teach.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.