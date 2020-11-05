DPH: Antigen testing now available in South Health District

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Health departments within the South Health District will begin providing free antigen testing on Monday to anyone that has signs or symptoms of COVID-19, while supplies last, according to the Department of Public Health (DPH).
“We received 10,000 rapid antigen tests to use at public health testing sites throughout our district,” says William R. Grow, district health director. “These tests should detect COVID-19 in individuals that are currently infected and within the first 7 days of showing symptoms. Anyone that does not have signs or symptoms will receive the PCR test, which is also available for free at our sites.”
DPH officials said antigen test results are available within 15-30 minutes and people should wait at the testing site for their results.
Per CDC recommendations, any negative antigen test should be followed up with a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test for confirmation; therefore, an individual that has a negative antigen test at a public health testing site will then be swabbed for a PCR test.
Pre-registration for antigen or PCR tests is required. Anyone interested in receiving a test can register and make an appointment online.
Individuals with limited online access or those without an email address can call the South Health District COVID-19 hotline at (844) 955-1499 for registration.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.