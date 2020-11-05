Deerfield-Windsor Duo Sign LIO To Play Soccer At The Next Level

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday was special at Deerfield-Windsor.
Two Lady Knights signed their LOI to extend their careers on the pitch. Lauren Roberts is headed to Georgia Military College and Haleigh Joslin is headed to Gordan State.
Despite an up and down 2020, the two are excited to be headed to the next level and to share this day with friends and family, makes it one they won’t soon forget.
“I’m very excited because I’ve been playing since I was like three or four years old and I honestly can’t imagine my life without soccer,” said Joslin. “It means a lot to me because without my family, without my friends I wouldn’t be able to do any of this.”
“We’ve played together for so long now and it just means a lot to have both of us here together and soon play against each other,” said Roberts. “Just to have the people here at Deerfield that put this together and do this for me because I know it’s a struggle in this time, um but it really just means a lot.”
The Ladies are ready for what’s next but are also happy to get one more season as a Knight come 2021.
