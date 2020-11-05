Colquitt Co. foundation starts literacy mentoring program

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Educational Foundation was established last month to help students succeed in school.
Foundation Board Chairman Tim Powers said the idea for this foundation spurred after hearing statistics for third grade literacy rates in the county.
Right now, they’re focused on an early childhood literacy mentoring program.
With the Colquitt County Board of Education’s help, they’ll identify children who are struggling with reading, and partner them with a mentor.
“The end of third (grade) and the transition is a very critical point in a child’s educational process. So, if you don’t go into fourth grade with a good foundation of being able to read and interpret what you’re reading, you’re always going to struggle," said Powers.
Powers said according to Yale University, 75 percent of students won’t catch up if they aren’t reading at grade level by the fourth grade.
To donate, you can reach Powers at (229) 985-0083 or by sending an email here.
