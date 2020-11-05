Coach of the Week: Jamey Dubose of the Lowndes Vikings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.
This week’s Coach of the Week features Lowndes Vikings' Jamey Dubose.
The 17-13 win over Tift County, didn’t come like their previous five.
For the first time this season, the Vikings played from behind until the fourth quarter.
The effects of having a two-week halt in the season thanks to COVID-19 was evident last Friday.
The Vikings committed three fumbles in the first half.
They had two on the season entering this game.
With five minutes to go in the first half, Jacurri Brown hit Chase Belcher for a touchdown.
At the half, the Blue Devils were on top 13-10.
Dubose and the Vikings took their first and final lead of the game with just over five minutes to go in the game.
The Vikings preserved to maintain their undefeated season.
“This football team has not been in a lot of adversity with me. So, I got to see firsthand what it’s going to be like. There was no screaming on the sideline, there was no finger-pointing, I think our coaches did a great job of staying calm, I think our players stayed extremely calm. If we get back in that situation, we are not going to hit panic mode. I got to see firsthand where we’re at. I know now that no matter what happens we can lean on each other to get the answer. So, we had to go and find the right way to get the win and our guys did on Friday night, and man it made me proud to be a part of this group and these young men," said Dubose.
This battle-tested team has another tough game this Friday as they travel to Moultrie to take on Colquitt County.
