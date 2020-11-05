Close races in Terrell Co. decided by recounts

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Recounts were issued for a couple of close races in Terrell County.
Officials gathered Thursday at Terrell County Board of Elections to conduct recounts in two very close races.
Those were competitions for Dawson City Council seats in Wards 1 and 3. Election Superintendent, Carolyn Williams, explains just how close one of these races was.
“Calvin Stephens, the incumbent, had 146 votes. And his opponent, she won with 147 votes. A one-vote difference,” said Williams in the race for Ward 3.
Carolyn Williams described the tight race for Ward 1.
“Artie Gardner had 104 votes and Melissa Marshall won with 110 votes, which brought her to 51.40 percent.”
Williams confirmed that after Thursday’s recount, Melissa Marshall is still the winner for Ward 1 and Sondra Walker for Ward 3.
Walker won by a single vote.
