City of Arlington reports September algae waste

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Wastewater Treatment Plant in Arlington experienced an insufficient amount of algae waste, according to the city.
City officials said the flocculation of algae allowed “a higher than permitted total suspended solids to leave the plant”.
It lasted from Sep. 20 until Sep. 26.
During that week, an approximate amount of 943,000 gallons was wasted.
The sand filter has been fixed and no additional measures are needed, according to the city of Arlington.
The upstream and downstream areas will also be tested by the Environmental Protection Divison.
