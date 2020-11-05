Bodacious buck shot in Worth Co.

“One evening he came across the clearcut. He was about 200 yards away. I put it on him and pulled the trigger,” Colby said. “When I got over there I couldn’t find any sign, so I called a guy with tracking dogs. He put the dogs out, and they ran around in circles for a little bit, and he said, ‘You didn’t hit that deer.’ I said, ‘What? I know I did.’ He said, ‘My dogs track off injured deer, that deer wasn’t hit.’ I just straight up whiffed. Then I saw him on camera a few days later. I saw him one more time last season, just a quick glance, but I couldn’t get on him.”