2 arrested in Ben Hill Co. for molestation

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) arrested Malcom Walton, 18, and Willie Walton, 20, on charges of sexual contact with a minor.
On Monday, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office requested that the GBI investigate allegations of sexual contact with a minor.
The alleged incident was found during the investigation of former Fitzgerald Police Captain Allen Pope, according to the GBI.
The GBI Regional Office in Perry started the investigation.
The GBI said the investigation showed that there was sexual contact between Malcom Walton, Willie Walton, and a 13-year-old female in October 2020 at a home on Altamaha Street in Fitzgerald. The victim does not live at the incident location, according to the GBI.
Both men were each charged with statutory rape, sodomy and aggravated child molestation. The agency said the two suspects are not related.
They were booked into the Ben Hill County Jail, where they are being held until their first court appearance, according to the GBI.
This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the GBI Regional Office in Perry at (478) 987-4545.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.