Albany commission clarifies city’s role in Emergency Management

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Since September, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and City Commissioners Jon Howard and BJ Fletcher have been going over and clarifying the city’s role in its Emergency Management Agreement with Dougherty County.
“Every local government has to have an emergency management agency that’s approved by the state. The sanction for that is if a local government does not have such an organization, it is ineligible for reimbursement from the state. That law was passed in I think ’91. So, of course, the city and county passed a joint resolution," said Mayor Dorough.
The mayor says there was confusion about whether the city or county was over EMA operations, but after looking at the agreement, he learned it was him.
“What we really need to do is stick with the arrangement, as it’s codified. Now it needs to be improved and updated. I don’t question that. But I was surprised- and here it is in black and white- the city is in charge of emergency management," said Mayor Dorough.
Albany Fire Chief, Cedric Scott, who’s also the EMA director of the city and county, is suggesting that the city and county draft a new joint ordinance with more clear roles for each party.
He’s also proposing a new emergency and operations plan since he can’t find any record that the current plan was approved by both the city and county.
“In my communication with you, I have described how I believe it could work and will work effectively. I believe it would be coordinated, and it will allow for involvement and input from the county, and I think we will have a really coordinated approach to disasters in our community," said Chief Scott.
The mayor says his task force plans to “take decisive action” at the city’s November 17 work session.
