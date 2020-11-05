Albany attorney presents police reform plan to city commission

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for a man who says he was wrongfully prosecuted asked Albany commissioners to consider police reform.
“I’m back here for the second time in four months, pretty much on the same subject which is police reform. As you folks probably remember, I’m handling a case involving a young man who was arrested three years ago and spent 61 days in the Dougherty County Jail for a crime he did not commit," said James Finkelstein.
He is referring to the Luke vs. Gulley case.
In 2017, Demetrius Luke was arrested and charged after a man was shot and killed near a cookout Luke was attending.
Albany Police Detective, Jameel Gulley, sought warrants against Luke on the basis of eyewitness testimony.
Luke’s legal team says no eyewitness and no evidence was ever brought forward.
Finkelstein said that the money spent on the detective’s legal fees could have been used in other ways.
“And the thought occurred to me, that if the city had hired a consultant and asked that consultant, ‘what is the worst possible way we could handle cases involving persons that were harmed by actions of the police department’, that consult will probably tell you the following: when innocent people are arrested and jailed or where people are physically injured, hire the most expensive, well, Atlanta law firm you can find which will put their own self-interest in maximizing the money they can make off the case over the best interest of the client and the city which is paying the bills, and do no oversight of the handling of the cases against the police department to find out what could have been done to prevent the harm to the innocent person," said Finkelstein.
After Finkelstein’s presentation, Albany Mayor Bo Dorough responded on behalf of the commission.
“We are concerned about keeping people safe and protecting people’s civil liberties. Sometimes mistakes occur. I guess we could certainly take to heart your recommendations and re-evaluate how we respond," said Mayor Dorough.
