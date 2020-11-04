Voices of COVID-19, Episode 9: She lost her husband to coronavirus

The ninth episode features Patricia Vickers, a Douglas woman who lost her husband, Jessie, in April. After being with Jessie for 30 years, Patricia had to say goodbye to the love of her life when he lost his battle with COVID-19 and died at a hospital in Savannah. Patricia courageously came on the air with us to explain her journey from the moment Jessie felt sick to the moment she was told he wasn’t going to make it.