Voices of COVID-19, Episode 9: She lost her husband to coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has brought out the strength and resiliency of South Georgia.
To recognize that, WALB is bringing you a new podcast called “Voices of COVID-19."
The ninth episode features Patricia Vickers, a Douglas woman who lost her husband, Jessie, in April. After being with Jessie for 30 years, Patricia had to say goodbye to the love of her life when he lost his battle with COVID-19 and died at a hospital in Savannah. Patricia courageously came on the air with us to explain her journey from the moment Jessie felt sick to the moment she was told he wasn’t going to make it.
Listen to the ninth episode below:
The podcast is also available to listen to on Spotify, Apple, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Podcast Addict, Podcaster and Deezer to listen for free. Just search “Voices of COVID-19.” WALB is working to get the podcast on other platforms.
